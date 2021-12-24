TIME'S RUNNING OUT!Click here for our holiday shipping deadline guide
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SWISSVALE, Pa. (KDKA) — Six people were shot in Swissvale on Christmas Eve, according to authorities.

(Photo Credit: Erika Stanish/KDKA)

The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified of a shooting Friday in the 7300 block of Schoyer Avenue.

First responders found six victims and all were taken to local hospitals in “various conditions,” police said.

Police believe this is an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.