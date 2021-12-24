By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The fight over whether or not Wilkinsburg should be annexed by the city of Pittsburgh is now boiling over with the leaders of the borough.
The Wilkinsburg council has voted to sever its relationship with the Wilkinsburg Community Development Corporation.
The group has been the biggest booster looking to get the borough added to the city of Pittsburgh.
Council members have accused the group of leaving the public in the dark over its plans.
A referendum could go to voters in Wilkinsburg sometime next year.