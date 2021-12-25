By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh city officials and faith leaders were getting into the holiday spirit on Christmas Eve.
They gathered for a Christmas Eve Blessing at the new cap over Crosstown Boulevard.
READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police Find Gary Kovach, A 38-Year-Old Man Who Had Been Missing Since November
Outgoing Mayor Bill Peduto was one of many who participated in a call for peace at Frankie Pace Park.
He said Mayor Elect Ed Gainey’s administration will have to work together with people across the city and its communities to improve health and safety.
"It will take community leaders in the neighborhoods, not the ones that come from outside," Peduto said. "Not the ones that will be philosophical, but the ones with the boots on the ground and the ones that live in those neighborhoods to make the difference."
Peduto says he is working with Gainey’s team to make the transition as seamless as possible.