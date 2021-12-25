TIME'S RUNNING OUT!Click here for our holiday shipping deadline guide
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Harrison City, Local TV, Make A Wish, Penn Trafford School District, Pittsburgh News, Wishes For Warriors

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISON CITY (KDKA) – It was another big year for Penn Trafford students raising money for the Make-A-Wish-Foundation.

READ MORE: 'When You Give, You Receive:' Volunteers Provide A Merry Christmas To Less Fortunate

In its fourth year, their “Wishes For Warriors” Telethon raised $73,000 for Make-A-Wish.

Over the course of four years, they have raised just shy of $250,000.

The Wishes For Warriors Telethon and Make-A-Wish have helped children like Sydney Willig, who has Cystic Fibrosis.

READ MORE: Food Court Vendor Pulls Out Of Pennsylvania Farm Show Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Her dream was to meet the U.S Women’s Soccer Team.

Thanks to the efforts from Wishes For Warriors and Make-A-Wish, in 2019, she was able to meet her heroes.

“I had my wish the summer of my freshman year of high school in 2019. I thought I was going to help do a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish, but after we got a picture with the big check, they had me turn it around and it said on it ‘Sydney’s Wish’ and they announced that my wish had been granted and that I was leaving for California in two days,” Willig said.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Police Locate 14-Year-Old Anthony Jenkins III

The Penn Trafford students involved also broadcast the telethon live each year on the district’s social media pages.