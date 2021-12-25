By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISON CITY (KDKA) – It was another big year for Penn Trafford students raising money for the Make-A-Wish-Foundation.
In its fourth year, their “Wishes For Warriors” Telethon raised $73,000 for Make-A-Wish.
Over the course of four years, they have raised just shy of $250,000.
The Wishes For Warriors Telethon and Make-A-Wish have helped children like Sydney Willig, who has Cystic Fibrosis.
Her dream was to meet the U.S Women’s Soccer Team.
Thanks to the efforts from Wishes For Warriors and Make-A-Wish, in 2019, she was able to meet her heroes.
"I had my wish the summer of my freshman year of high school in 2019. I thought I was going to help do a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish, but after we got a picture with the big check, they had me turn it around and it said on it 'Sydney's Wish' and they announced that my wish had been granted and that I was leaving for California in two days," Willig said.
The Penn Trafford students involved also broadcast the telethon live each year on the district’s social media pages.