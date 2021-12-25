TIME'S RUNNING OUT!Click here for our holiday shipping deadline guide
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KANSAS CITY (KDKA) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has reportedly been cleared for tomorrow’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that a source told him Hill will be there on Sunday.

The source also reported that TE Travis Kelce has a chance of being cleared.

The Steelers will be down some valuable players tomorrow, with several added to the COVID-19/Reserve list this past week.

Those players include Marcus Allen, Zach Banner, Devin Bush, Isaiah Buggs and Anthony McFarland Jr.

The Steelers and Chiefs face off starting at 4:25 p.m. EST.