By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KANSAS CITY (KDKA) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has reportedly been cleared for tomorrow's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that a source told him Hill will be there on Sunday.
The source also reported that TE Travis Kelce has a chance of being cleared.

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill has been cleared to play Sunday and Travis Kelce “still has a shot” but still has not been cleared, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 25, 2021
The Steelers will be down some valuable players tomorrow, with several added to the COVID-19/Reserve list this past week.
Those players include Marcus Allen, Zach Banner, Devin Bush, Isaiah Buggs and Anthony McFarland Jr.
The Steelers and Chiefs face off starting at 4:25 p.m. EST.