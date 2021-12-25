By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Following the news that punter Presley Harvin III will not play on Sunday, the team has signed Corliss Waitman has been signed to the 53-man roster.

Harvin was ruled out due to the death of his father.

The team signed Waitman from the Patriots’ practice squad.

Waitman was originally signed by the Steelers as an undrafted rookie following the 2020 NFL Draft and was signed to a reserve/future contract after the season but then released in May after the team drafted Harvin.

The team also signed punter Cameron Nizalek to the practice squad and subsequently elevated him to the active/inactive roster for their matchup with the Chiefs.

Guard J.C. Hassenauer was also activated to the 53-man roster from the reserve/injured list.

Running back Trey Edmunds, guard Rashaad Coward, and linebacker John Simon were all added to the active/inactive roster from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements for Sunday’s game.

The Steelers will take on the Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. and you can see the game right here on KDKA.