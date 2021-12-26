CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Bakerstown Road, Car Crash, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Tarentum

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) – A two-vehicle crash has shut down Bakerstown Road in Tarentum.

READ MORE: One Person Hospitalized After Shooting On Tretow Street

The crash took place just after 5:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Bakerstown Road.

READ MORE: Teenager Taken Into Custody After Stealing A Car In The Mall At Robinson Parking Lot

Injuries have been reported and the area of the road will be shut down in both directions until further notice.

The condition of those injured is not known at this time.

MORE NEWS: 'It Can Become Overwhelming:' Pandemic Fatigue Sets In At West Virginia Vaccine Clinic

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details