By: KDKA-TV News Staff
TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) – A two-vehicle crash has shut down Bakerstown Road in Tarentum.
The crash took place just after 5:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Bakerstown Road.
Injuries have been reported and the area of the road will be shut down in both directions until further notice.
The condition of those injured is not known at this time.
