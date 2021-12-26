TIME'S RUNNING OUT!Click here for our holiday shipping deadline guide
Snow Tubing area will remain closed for time being
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a morning skiers have been waiting for.

Today, Boyce Park will open up its slopes for the season.

The lodge will be open for food, restrooms and equipment rentals.

However, the snow tubing area will remain closed for now and open later in the season.

The park says it needs to create more snow.

The season runs through March.

Tickets

Weekday Lift Tickets
County residents: $15
Non-county residents: $19

Weekend/holiday Lift Tickets
County residents: $20
Non-county residents: $25

Children’s tickets are free.

No season passes are being offered.

Life tickets have to be purchased separately online.

Other Costs

Ski and snowboard equipment
County residents: $20
Non-county residents: $25

1 hour private lessons
County residents: $30
Non-county residents: $35

Lessons must be scheduled and paid for online.

Dates and Times

Normal Hours

Monday – Friday : 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday : 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. AND 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday : 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. AND 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Holiday Hours

December 28 – December 30 : 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. AND 2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

December 31 : 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. AND 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

January 1: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. AND 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.