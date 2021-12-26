By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's a morning skiers have been waiting for.
Today, Boyce Park will open up its slopes for the season.
The lodge will be open for food, restrooms and equipment rentals.
However, the snow tubing area will remain closed for now and open later in the season.
The park says it needs to create more snow.
The season runs through March.
Tickets
Weekday Lift Tickets
County residents: $15
Non-county residents: $19
Weekend/holiday Lift Tickets
County residents: $20
Non-county residents: $25
Children’s tickets are free.
No season passes are being offered.
Life tickets have to be purchased separately online.
Other Costs
Ski and snowboard equipment
County residents: $20
Non-county residents: $25
1 hour private lessons
County residents: $30
Non-county residents: $35
Lessons must be scheduled and paid for online.
Dates and Times
Normal Hours
Monday – Friday : 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday : 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. AND 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday : 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. AND 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Holiday Hours
December 28 – December 30 : 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. AND 2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
December 31 : 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. AND 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
January 1: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. AND 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.