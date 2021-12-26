PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A car landed on its side after a chase at the Mall At Robinson.
A chase ended outside of the Puff-N-Stuff Cigar Story & Bar near the Mall at Robinson, according to witnesses
READ MORE: 'It Can Become Overwhelming:' Pandemic Fatigue Sets In At West Virginia Vaccine Clinic
Just a few pictures of a vehicle that’s overturned in the Robinson mall parking lot… Spectators tell me a car was being chased by police, hopped the curb and ran into several vehicles before flipping over @KDKA pic.twitter.com/u7tu0Bgeku
— Bryant Reed (@Reed_Reports) December 26, 2021
They told KDKA’s Bryant Reed that a police chase ensued, the driver jumped a curb and then hit multiple vehicles before it flipped over.READ MORE: Swissvale Police: All 6 Victims Of Christmas Eve Shooting Knew Each Other
It’s unknown at this time what led to the chase and if anyone was hurt as a result of the crash.MORE NEWS: ‘Go In Peace’: Pennsylvania Church Founded In 1800 Holds Last Service
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details