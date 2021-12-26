CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Bryant Reed
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A car landed on its side after a chase at the Mall At Robinson.

A chase ended outside of the Puff-N-Stuff Cigar Story & Bar near the Mall at Robinson, according to witnesses

They told KDKA’s Bryant Reed that a police chase ensued, the driver jumped a curb and then hit multiple vehicles before it flipped over.

It’s unknown at this time what led to the chase and if anyone was hurt as a result of the crash.

