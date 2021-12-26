CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Kristin Emery
Filed Under:Kristin Emery, Local TV, Local Weather, Pittsburgh Weather, weather, Weather Forecast, Winter Weather Advisory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We’re ending the Christmas holiday weekend on a quiet and cooler note but we’ll start off Monday early morning with some rain/snow showers across the region.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

READ MORE: One Person Hospitalized After Shooting On Tretow Street

An area of low pressure will approach from the west overnight and we’ll start to see a few showers by 4:00-5:00 a.m.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures will be cold enough north of Pittsburgh and in the Laurel Highlands that we could see this start as a period of snow showers and even from freezing rain/ice.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

READ MORE: Two-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Bakerstown Road In Tarentum

We’re expecting up to 1″ of snow to fall (will mostly melt or be slushy) with a glaze of ice possible in spots.

This will prompt a winter weather advisory for areas north and east from 6:00 a.m. Monday through lunchtime.

Be extra cautious on sidewalks, driveways, and on the roads in these areas until mid-morning when temperatures will be much warmer.

Rain showers stick around off and on through Monday afternoon and the overall pattern remains mild but wet and unsettled most of the week to round out 2021.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

MORE NEWS: Teenager Taken Into Custody After Stealing A Car In The Mall At Robinson Parking Lot

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.