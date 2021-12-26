By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A juvenile is recovering in the hospital after being shot on Sunday afternoon.
Pittsburgh Police were called to Viola Street around 4:30 p.m. for reports of several shots fired.
Once they arrived, they found a juvenile who had been shot in the back on Tretow Street.
They were taken to the hospital.
Witnesses told police the shots were fired from a vehicle that was later found on Watson Boulevard. Police later learned that vehicle had been stolen.
No arrests have been made and the Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit is investigating.
