By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ATLANTA (KDKA) – More than just the Peach Bowl is at stake this week between the Panthers and Spartans.

Before the two teams take each other on this Thursday, they’ll compete in a series of competitions for the “Battle For Bowl Week” belt.

It will include a series of competitions throughout the week and the winner will take home the Battle For Bowl Week Belt.

First, five members of each team will go head-to-head in a basketball challenge in their hotel, going around the hoop chucking up shots with each spot having a different point level.

The highest cumulative team score will determine the winner.

Next, the rubber will meet the road at Andretti Indoor Karting.

Each team will take part in a race at Andretti Indoor Karting with the average lap time for each team being totaled and the team with the quickest average takes home the win.

Last, a football take on a classic game show.

“Football Feud” will include four offensive players, four defensive players, and two assistant coaches from each squad, squaring off in the football version of the classic Family Feud game show.

The team with the highest score after two rounds will be declared the winner, but if they’re tied, a tiebreaker is at the ready.

While it may seem like just some fun, pre-bowl activity, the winner of the Battle For Bowl Week Belt has gone on to win the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in six of the last 10 years.