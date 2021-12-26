By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Penguins' return from holiday break has been pushed back once again.
On Sunday night, the NHL announced that the Penguins vs. Maple Leafs game scheduled for Wednesday in Toronto has been postponed.

The @NHL, @NHLPA agree to temporary changes to CBA, including reintroduction of taxi squads; three additional games postponed.
The league also announced that they have reached an agreement with the NHLPA to reintroduce "taxi squads" as well as other temporary changes to the CBA to address the current rise in COVID-19 cases across the NHL.
As of Sunday, the Penguins’ next game will be on Friday afternoon at 1:00 in Ottawa.