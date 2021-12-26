PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After anywhere from .50” to 1.70” of rain soaked us on Christmas Day across the region, Sunday looks to be much drier and cooler behind the cold front.

Lows this morning will start out in the upper 30s and rise only into the upper 40s (still 10 degrees warmer than average for late December).

We’ll see partial sunshine today and overall it will be a nice end to the holiday weekend.

Another chance for showers arrives overnight Sunday into early Monday morning and will colder air in place, some of those rain showers could change to or mix with snow showers north and east of Pittsburgh up until around 8AM.

After that, temperatures will be warm enough that we should see mainly rain showers.

A showery pattern lingers off and on most of the week with highs warming near 60 by mid-week but then dropping into the 40s and (finally) closer to normal winter highs as we welcome 2022 next weekend.

