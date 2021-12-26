TIME'S RUNNING OUT!Click here for our holiday shipping deadline guide
The event is in partnership with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium is giving people a chance to see the animals for free and give back to the community at the same time.

Coming up on Tuesday, the zoo is partnering with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank for donation day.

All visitors to the zoo on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. will get free day-time admission if they provide non-perishable donations to the food bank.

More information about the event can be found here.