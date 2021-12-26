CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PLEASANT HILLS (KDKA) – Route 51 will be closed for several hours following a crash.

On Sunday night, a car hit a pedestrian on the border with Baldwin.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries and their condition is also unknown.

The South Hills accident reconstruction team is investigating the crash.

