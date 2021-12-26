By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PLEASANT HILLS (KDKA) – Route 51 will be closed for several hours following a crash.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Early Rain And Snow Could Lead To Slick Morning Commute
On Sunday night, a car hit a pedestrian on the border with Baldwin.READ MORE: One Person Hospitalized After Shooting On Tretow Street
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries and their condition is also unknown.
The South Hills accident reconstruction team is investigating the crash.MORE NEWS: Two-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Bakerstown Road In Tarentum
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details