PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s common to see rows and rows of flowers at weddings, events and grocery stores.
Well one local organization won't let those beautiful bouquets go to waste.
This week, we’re shining a light on this blooming non-profit that repurposes flowers to those who could use a smile.
It's called Scent with Love.
President Ellen Gaus says the organization collects flower donations from weddings, events and grocery stores like Trader Joe’s.
Then they deliver the flowers to those who could use a smile.
Some organizations they have donated flowers to include Eden's Farm, Hillman Cancer Center, the Ronald McDonald house, Harbour Senior Living, and dozens of other nursing homes, hospitals and non-profit organizations.
For more information to volunteer, donate or suggest places to donate, contact Ellen at swlflowers@gmail.com or go to Scent with Love’s Facebook page.