By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SWISSVALE (KDKA) — Swissvale Police gave an update Sunday on a violent shooting that happened on Christmas Eve.
In total, six adults were shot, and all the victims knew each other, according to police.
The shooter has been identified, although police did not release their name.
Police said the shooting was “the result of a domestic.”
The current status of the six people shot is not known at this time, but all were sent to the hospital in "various conditions."
Police added that there continues to be no danger to the public and that this was an isolated incident.