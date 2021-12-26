By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KANSAS CITY (KDKA) — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been ruled out for today's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Kelce did not pass protocols for play, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Chiefs’ Pro-Bowl TE Travis Kelce did not clear protocols this morning and is out for today’s game vs. the Steelers, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2021
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has reportedly been cleared.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that a source told him Hill will be there on Sunday.
Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill has been cleared to play Sunday and Travis Kelce “still has a shot” but still has not been cleared, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 25, 2021
The Steelers will be down some valuable players, with several added to the COVID-19/Reserve list this past week.
Those players include Marcus Allen, Zach Banner, Devin Bush, Isaiah Buggs and Anthony McFarland Jr.
The Steelers and Chiefs face off starting at 4:25 p.m. EST on KDKA-TV.