By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KANSAS CITY (KDKA) — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been ruled out for today’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kelce did not pass protocols for play, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has reportedly been cleared.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that a source told him Hill will be there on Sunday.

The Steelers will be down some valuable players, with several added to the COVID-19/Reserve list this past week.

Those players include Marcus Allen, Zach Banner, Devin Bush, Isaiah Buggs and Anthony McFarland Jr.

The Steelers and Chiefs face off starting at 4:25 p.m. EST on KDKA-TV.