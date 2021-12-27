2021 IN REVIEWThe Most-Read Local News Stories On KDKA.com
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a crushing loss in Kansas City, the Pittsburgh Steelers are making changes.

On Monday, Steelers Communications Director Burt Lauten confirmed that offensive lineman coach Adrian Klemm is being let go “effective immediately” and will assume a similar role with the University of Oregon football team.

Chris Morgan, an assistant offensive lineman coach for the Steelers, will take on Klemm’s responsibilities for the rest of the regular season.

The Kansas City Chiefs dominated in last night’s game, pulling off a 36-10 win over the Steelers who have had major struggles with their offensive line.

New data suggests the Steelers only have a 13% chance of making it to the playoffs, with a record of 7-7-1.

The Steelers have just two more games in the regular season, with the first one against the Cleveland Browns on January 3 at Heinz Field and the second one on January 9 at M&T Bank Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens.

