By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a crushing loss in Kansas City, the Pittsburgh Steelers are making changes.READ MORE: Vehicle Crash On Route 28 Kills 2 People
On Monday, Steelers Communications Director Burt Lauten confirmed that offensive lineman coach Adrian Klemm is being let go “effective immediately” and will assume a similar role with the University of Oregon football team.
The #Steelers have given permission to OL Coach Adrian Klemm to leave the team, effective immediately, & accept a similar position with the University of Oregon football team. Asst. OL Coach Chris Morgan will handle the offensive line duties for the remainder of the 2021 season.
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 27, 2021
Chris Morgan, an assistant offensive lineman coach for the Steelers, will take on Klemm’s responsibilities for the rest of the regular season.READ MORE: Woman Dies After Apartment Fire In Washington County
The Kansas City Chiefs dominated in last night’s game, pulling off a 36-10 win over the Steelers who have had major struggles with their offensive line.
New data suggests the Steelers only have a 13% chance of making it to the playoffs, with a record of 7-7-1.
The Steelers have just two more games in the regular season, with the first one against the Cleveland Browns on January 3 at Heinz Field and the second one on January 9 at M&T Bank Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens.MORE NEWS: Local COVID-19 Testing Sites Brace For Surge Of Patients
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details