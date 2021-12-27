By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) — Crews are responding to a water main break along Pennsylvania Avenue in Bridgeville.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Possible Slick Conditions Monday Morning
A large geyser of water was seen shooting from the ground just before 7:00 a.m. Monday.READ MORE: At Least Two People Hospitalized Following Violent Crash Along Interstate 279
It’s unclear if or how water pressure is being affected in the area.MORE NEWS: Local COVID-19 Testing Sites Brace For Surge Of Patients
