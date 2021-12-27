CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) — Crews are responding to a water main break along Pennsylvania Avenue in Bridgeville.

A large geyser of water was seen shooting from the ground just before 7:00 a.m. Monday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

It’s unclear if or how water pressure is being affected in the area.

