By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews are on the scene of a three-alarm fire in Hazelwood.

Crews were called to the fire on Lytle Street in Hazelwood on Monday after two houses caught on fire. The flames started in one of the houses before spreading to the other.

The call came in at around 10 p.m. No word on any injuries or how the fire started.

Fire crews, police and the Salvation Army are all on the scene.