By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews are on the scene of a three-alarm fire in Hazelwood.
Crews were called to the fire on Lytle Street in Hazelwood on Monday after two houses caught on fire. The flames started in one of the houses before spreading to the other.
BREAKING: Pittsburgh firefighters on Lytle Street in Hazlewood. 3 alarm fire. The call came in around 9:45. It’s unclear if the houses are occupied or if there are any injuries.@KDKA pic.twitter.com/Hrqdmi1euT
— Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) December 28, 2021
The call came in at around 10 p.m. No word on any injuries or how the fire started.
Fire crews, police and the Salvation Army are all on the scene.