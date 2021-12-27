By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Frick Pittsburgh is hosting its first-ever Winterfest to ring in the new year.READ MORE: City Of Pittsburgh Announces Development Project For Veterans Housing
Starting on Tuesday, the museum will be offering ice skating, walking tours, carriage rides and more activities.
The fest will run from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day until January 2, 2022.READ MORE: Route 51 Reopens After Pedestrian Hit And Killed By Car
Some activities require registering in advance and have varying ticket prices.
For more information about the Frick Pittsburgh’s Winterfest activities and prices, check out their website.MORE NEWS: Steelers Have 13-Percent Chance To Make Playoffs, New Data Shows
All of the policies on the Frick Pittsburgh’s COVID-19 guidelines, which include mandating masks for indoor and group outdoor activities and proof of vaccination for several indoor activities, can be found here.