By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At least two people have been taken to the hospital after an overnight violent crash along I-279.
The crash occurred just before 2:00 a.m. in the Northbound lanes of the highway, just after the Bellevue and West View exit.
First responders arrived at the scene and were seen cutting at least one person from the wreckage of a vehicle.
At least one other person was taken to the hospital as well.
The condition of those injured in the crash is unknown at this time.
Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.
