GREEN TREE (KDKA) — As America is bracing for a surge in COVID-19 cases due to holiday gatherings, many people will soon be testing their patience as they wait to fill testing locations in our area today.

A testing site near the old Parkway Center Mall will open at 8:00 a.m. Monday and will run through 4:00 p.m.

As at-home COVID tests are flying off shelves, large testing sites are popping up again.

Last Tuesday, Allegheny County reportedly conducted 2,700 COVID tests.

This was the most in a single day, and testing is only expected to get busier, as people want to be tested after gathering with friends and family.

Some manufacturers of at-home tests are expected to ramp up production for the increased demand.

Doctors still stress the importance of the vaccines as the Omicron variant continues to spread around the world.

“The deaths from COVID, right now, are almost entirely preventable. Even with Omicron, if you are vaccinated and boosted, I can confidently say you will not die from this virus,” said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, CNN Medical Analyst

Stores like Walgreens and CVS are now putting limits on the number of at-home tests people can buy.

