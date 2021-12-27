By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The parents of a 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed by his older brother are now facing charges.
Thomas Wolfe and Sara Gerwig have both been charged with endangering the welfare of children.
Police said their 13-year-old son got ahold of the couple's gun at their home in Penn Hills last month and shot his younger brother in the face.
The 13-year-old sibling has been charged with homicide.