By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — An apartment fire from last week in Washington County has taken a deadly turn.

Overnight, officials confirmed that 78-year-old Frances Venen died.

An apartment inside the Thomas Campbell Apartments in South Strabane Township went up in flames.

Firefighters say the fire started in a kitchen on the sixth floor.