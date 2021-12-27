By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — An apartment fire from last week in Washington County has taken a deadly turn.
Overnight, officials confirmed that 78-year-old Frances Venen died.
An apartment inside the Thomas Campbell Apartments in South Strabane Township went up in flames.
Firefighters say the fire started in a kitchen on the sixth floor.