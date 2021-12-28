PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The number of COVID-19 cases is surging — increasing anxiety and demand for tests and boosters.

﻿The region is being hit by a triple whammy, persistent delta, rinsing omicron and don’t forget the flu. All of this has led to uncertainly and alarm and an increasing demand for tests and vaccines.

Throughout the region, the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise. Despite 918,000 people having gotten at least one shot, and 300,000 with boosters, the seven-day moving average in Allegheny County has climbed to an alarming 668 — and the health department believes that number is even higher with unreported infections.

Even though many are so-called breakthrough infections among vaccinated people, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald is pleading with people to get vaccinated saying the vaccines offer protection against serious illness and prevent hospitalizations.

Wilson’s Pharmacy in Bloomfield has seen a surge in requests for COVID-19 testing and once reluctant people getting vaccinated — Tamaya Thomas had a special reason for finally getting her first dose. Her uncle died at Christmas from COVID-19 and now her entire family is getting vaccinated.

“I was against it at first like most people were but when you see how it affects people around you say this is serious and you got to get it,” Thomas said.

“That’s why we put the statement out today urging people to get vaccinated and whether vaccinated or not — if hours in an indoor facility — vaccinated or not you should be wearing a mask,” Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said.

Now Allegheny County will be offering a number of free testing clinics tomorrow to find out times and locations, go to the county website.