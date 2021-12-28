By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There are new developments in the case of Jim Rogers.

Mayor Bill Peduto said “disciplinary action reports” have been filed for all nine police officers who were involved in the arrest two months ago. Rogers died a day after he was tased by officers in Bloomfield.

The mayor said these reports represent a first step in the disciplinary process. And it’s not lost on the mayor that the steps are being taken during his final week in office.

“I wanted to assure that I did not leave this office without taking the necessary actions during my time as mayor for this incident,” Peduto said.

“We are seeking justice,” the mayor added. “We have done so throughout, and we will continue to the very last day.”

The process will take several steps, going all the way up to the director of Pittsburgh Public Safety.

The mayor would not get into specifics about what penalties those officers could face. He cited personnel rules and legal issues with the Rogers case.