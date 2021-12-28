By: KDKA-TV News Staff
VERONA (KDKA) — A local brewery has temporarily closed its doors due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Inner Groove Brewing in Verona announced on Monday that it would be closed for the entire week, confirming the closure was because of COVID-19.
“We are all doing ok. Yep, it’s COVID. Whether it was a positive test or exposure, everyone will be quarantining/isolating prior to returning back to work. Your safety and the safety of our staff is always a top priority,” Inner Groove Brewing posted on Instagram.
However, it will offer to-go orders between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
They mentioned that curbside delivery will be an option on Wednesday.
This is one of several known local businesses that have shut their doors due to COVID-19.
Bigham Tavern in Mt. Washington, Dish and Spirit Bar in Lawrenceville all have made similar announcements.
The business will reopen fully on January 4, 2022.