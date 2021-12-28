By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has died following a crash along I-279.
The crash occurred just before 2:00 a.m. Monday in the Northbound lanes of the highway, just after the Bellevue and West View exit.
According to PA State Police, a driver lost control of their vehicle and the vehicle became disabled on the side of the roadway.
A subsequent vehicle then struck the disabled vehicle.
First responders arrived at the scene and were seen cutting at least one person from the wreckage of a vehicle.
According to State Police, 67-year-old David Rennebeck was taken to Allegheny General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
