Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the details surrounding the crash.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has died following a crash along I-279.

The crash occurred just before 2:00 a.m. Monday in the Northbound lanes of the highway, just after the Bellevue and West View exit.

According to PA State Police, a driver lost control of their vehicle and the vehicle became disabled on the side of the roadway.

A subsequent vehicle then struck the disabled vehicle.

First responders arrived at the scene and were seen cutting at least one person from the wreckage of a vehicle.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

According to State Police, 67-year-old David Rennebeck was taken to Allegheny General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 