PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We have an active last week of December ahead with the chance for rain practically every day and highs in the 50s.

We are off to a dry and above normal start with most places in the 40s.

A warm front will finally lift through the region, and we will see a brief period of snow, sleet and even freezing rain for areas north of I-80.

The window for this is about an hour before it gets washed away and Forest Co. could pick up about 1-2″ of slushy snow before washing away and temperatures warm up.

Northern parts of Butler, Armstrong, and Lawrence Co. could get another round of freezing rain this evening between 6-8 pm before drying out.

Heavier rain will stay south and a rumble or two of thunder can’t be ruled out like yesterday evening.

There are no advisories in place but if you are traveling north tonight be cautious.

Wednesday, we have another quick round of rain skimming south of Pittsburgh then becoming scattered through Thursday.

Dry weather briefly returns Friday so that will be a good day to take down Christmas light. Highs through the New Year stay in the mid 50s.

So far this month we’ve seen 2.58″ of precipitation and average is 2.28″ so we are not far off, but temperatures are nearly 6 degrees above normal and we are still sitting about 6″ below normal for snowfall this month with only .3″.

After this week we will most likely be over 6 degrees above normal and well above normal for precipitation.

