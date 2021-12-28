PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Condolences and tributes are pouring in after the death of John Madden.

The Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster died Tuesday morning, the league announced. He was 85 years old.

Madden gained fame in a decade-long stint as the coach of the renegade Oakland Raiders, making it to seven AFC title games and winning the Super Bowl following the 1976 season. He compiled a 103-32-7 regular-season record, and his .759 winning percentage is the best among NFL coaches with more than 100 games.

But it was his work after prematurely retiring as coach at age 42 that made Madden truly a household name. He educated a football nation with his use of the telestrator on broadcasts; entertained millions with his interjections of “Boom!” and “Doink!” throughout games; was an omnipresent pitchman selling restaurants, hardware stores and beer; became the face of “Madden NFL Football,” one of the most successful sports video games of all-time; and was a best-selling author.

Most of all, he was the preeminent television sports analyst for most of his three decades calling games. He retired following Pittsburgh’s thrilling 27-23 win over Arizona in the 2009 Super Bowl.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin remembered Madden in a post on Twitter.

“John Madden was a true football man. RIP, Coach,” he said.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson also mourned Madden.

“🙏🏾🙏🏾 #Legend,” Johnson tweeted.

Steelers legends Franco Harris and Jerome Bettis also tweeted their condolences.

“The epic story that we have shared in Steelers Nation also includes those we played against. No rivalry in football matches that between the Oakland Raiders, led by John Madden, and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 70’s.”

“My condolences to the Madden Family. Thanks Coach for your contributions to the game we love. RIP,” the tweet continued.

“RIP to an incredible man and coach, John Madden. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones and Raider Nation🙏🏿,” Bettis tweeted.

