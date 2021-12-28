PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some local children battling the toughest of challenges have just the right kind of inspiration for the new year.

Courage and strength are some of the characteristics local kids battling illnesses use every day. Now you can have some of their superhero inspiration in your home.

Local non-profit organization Superheroes Believe in Miracles is featuring some of the brightest stars of Pittsburgh in its 2022 calendar.

“Some were battling cancer, some were battling transplants,” said founder Amy Faltot. “But these kids were smiling and playing and just handling it like superheroes.”

Faltot started the organization after her son faced health issues, and she met other children battling life’s most difficult challenges.

“You kind of see life differently when you get to know other people’s struggles,” Faltot said.

This year, the kids dressed in customized courageous costumes are battling autism, leukemia, diabetes, organ transplant and life-threatening food allergies like Giuliana Taylor, who dressed as Rey Skywalker for her photoshoot.

Taylor was diagnosed with severe egg and nut allergies.

“She blew up to at least four times her normal size, she was completely unrecognizable,” her mother Sandra Taylor said.

Guiliana Taylor has never gone out to eat like most kids. Her food is cooked at home.

“Or going to school and going to lunch, we don’t go to lunch at school,” the mother said.

Part of the superhero calendar’s mission is to spread awareness of each child’s “crusade” and inspiration to others facing battles.

“They need prayers, and they always need people to understand differences in other kids maybe have a little more compassion,” Faltot said.

Click here for more on the calendar.

One happy sidenote: The two children in the calendar who are battling leukemia, one has just finished chemo and the other will get to ring their chemo bell in January.