By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New restrictions will be rolling out on traffic stops in the City of Pittsburgh.
The Pittsburgh City Council approved a bill 8-1 that would stop officers from pulling drivers over for secondary violations, according to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Secondary violations are low-level offenses, such as tinted windows, burnt-out tail lights or a lack of inspection stickers.
The legislation will be implemented in 120 days.
The proponents of the bill say that currently, minorities and those living in poverty are disproportionately targeted for traffic stops.
Councilman Anthony Coghill said that there has not been enough input from the public.
Mayor Ed Gainey and the public will be able to add their input to the legislation.