By: KDKA-TV News Staff

VANPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Law enforcement officials have taken one person into custody at the scene of standoff in Beaver County this morning.

The home is located along Georgetown Lane in Vanport, emergency officials said.

(Photo Credit: Bryan Orr/KDKA)

The SWAT team was also on scene.

The situation reportedly began as a domestic dispute.

