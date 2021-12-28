By: KDKA-TV News Staff
VANPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Law enforcement officials have taken one person into custody at the scene of standoff in Beaver County this morning.
The home is located along Georgetown Lane in Vanport, emergency officials said.
The SWAT team was also on scene.
The situation reportedly began as a domestic dispute.
A person was taken into custody after a standoff at a home on Georgetown Lane in Beaver County. Employees at a car service garage were told to stay inside as police and SWAT surrounded the home. We’re live at noon with more info @KDKA. pic.twitter.com/hdovVFMXNK
— Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) December 28, 2021
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.