By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former city councilwoman Darlene Harris is closing out 2021 by losing her case in appeals court.
Judges in the Commonwealth Court upheld Pittsburgh's campaign finance laws, which Harris was challenging over a $4,100 fine.
The fine was levied for her failure to file campaign documents in her losing bid for re-election in 2019.
The judges ruled that the fine was legal and not excessive.