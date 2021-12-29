NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – At least three people are dead after a house fire in Lawrence County.
The fire happened in New Castle at a home along West Clayton Street.
The New Castle fire chief said that the victims are two adults and one teenager.
“We found one high school-aged victim on the first floor,” the chief said. “One on the staircase and a second adult victim on the second floor of the bedroom.”
The fire began in the kitchen area.
It’s not known at this time if anyone else was harmed in the fire and the cause is under investigation.
