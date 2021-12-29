2021 IN REVIEWThe Most-Read Local News Stories On KDKA.com
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

EAST VANDERGRIFT (KDKA) – A man is being accused of stealing more than $42,000 from a nursing home resident.

33-year-old John Ebner of East Vandergrift is facing several charges following the accusations.

Ebner was given power of attorney for a man just before he moved to the West Haven Manor nursing home.

According to police, Ebner emptied the man’s retirement accounts and stole thousands of dollars with the man’s debit card.

Ebner told police the spending was “frivolous.”