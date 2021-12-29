2021 IN REVIEWThe Most-Read Local News Stories On KDKA.com
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered man.

They say 58-year-old John Williams was last seen in the South Side area with a black jacket that says “security”, green pants, and a black hat.

He is known to frequent South Side, McKeesport, and Mt. Oliver.

Williams is described as 5’5″ tall, 200 pounds, with a shaved head and freckles.

Anyone who sees Williams or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh Police SVU at 412-323-7141.

