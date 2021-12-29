PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the mayor began packing up his belongings in his office, he reflected on his last official act —- addressing the actions of the police officers in the October tasing incident that took the life of James Rogers.

“I would say that in the eight years of being mayor, I have not seen any incidents like this. That’s why it warranted action before I left,” Mayor Bill Peduto said.

The filing of disciplinary reports initiated a process that will continue after he leaves office. But in an interview, Peduto defended his record of establishing training standards and instilling discipline and accountability in the police bureau, countering criticism from social justice advocates and even District Attorney Stephen Zappala, who recently referred to several “important issues” the mayor “could have addressed a long time ago but did not.”

“I would put the training that the officers with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police receive up against any in Allegheny County,” Peduto said. “We work hard to provide training in every possible situation.”

KDKA’s investigation of the incident showed a breakdown in procedures. According to the call logs, the first officer came on the scene at 10:29 a.m. and placed Rogers under arrest at 10:36 a.m. But police didn’t begin transporting Rogers until 10:57 a.m., arriving at UPMC Mercy Hospital at 11:13 a.m., some 37 minutes after the arrest.

During the arrest, Rogers can be heard on the tape complaining of being hurt. Though EMS was summoned, it appears he did not receive medical attention on the scene. The dispatcher told the medics that the officers wanted to be decontaminated from blood from the suspect.

The officers transported Rogers in the squad car, bypassing nearby West Penn Hospital, arriving unconscious at UPMC Mercy, where he died.

The police bureau has done its own internal investigation as the basis for its discipline, but the city won’t release it.

“If there were breakdowns in this incident, our officers have spent two months studying every second of that incident in order to be able to go through them to ensure they will not happen again,” Peduto said.

Now, the district attorney’s office is still reviewing the incident to determine if criminal charges will be filed against any of the officers. On Wednesday, the DA’s office said it is still awaiting a determination from the medical examiner on the cause and manner of death.