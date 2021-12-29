2021 IN REVIEWThe Most-Read Local News Stories On KDKA.com
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another Penguins’ player is going on the league’s COVID-19 Protocol List.

Forward Kasperi Kapanen joins Teddy Blueger, Tristan Jarry, John Marino, Mike Matheson, Evan Rodrigues and Dominik Simon on the list.

The NHL has postponed all Penguins’ game through Friday. The team was scheduled to play this week against the Bruins, Maple Leafs and Senators.

The Penguins are next scheduled to play on Sunday against the Sharks. The team last played Dec. 19.

Sam Lafferty will also not participate in Wednesday’s practice. He is listed as having a non-COVID illness.