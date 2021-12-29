By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another Penguins’ player is going on the league’s COVID-19 Protocol List.READ MORE: 6 Penguins, Including Tristan Jarry And Mike Matheson, Added To NHL COVID-19 Protocol List
Forward Kasperi Kapanen joins Teddy Blueger, Tristan Jarry, John Marino, Mike Matheson, Evan Rodrigues and Dominik Simon on the list.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Penguins' Game Friday At Ottawa Senators Postponed
The NHL has postponed all Penguins’ game through Friday. The team was scheduled to play this week against the Bruins, Maple Leafs and Senators.
Kasperi Kapanen has been added to the NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol List.
Sam Lafferty (non-COVID illness) will also not participate in today’s practice.
— Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) December 29, 2021
The Penguins are next scheduled to play on Sunday against the Sharks. The team last played Dec. 19.
Sam Lafferty will also not participate in Wednesday’s practice. He is listed as having a non-COVID illness.