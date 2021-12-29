PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Winter is in full swing, but the lack of snow is very noticeable.

KDKA Meteorologist Mary Ours put together the data on how different the start of this winter has been.

So far this month, we’ve seen 3.40 inches of precipitation and the average is 2.56 inches to date.

We’ve received 1.8 inches in the snow season so far, with the majority of that in November.

So, this is the slowest start to the season since 2015 and the fourth slowest start since 1952. We go back to 1952 because that’s when the observation site moved to its current location in Moon Township.

Last year, there was 28.3 inches by the end of December, making it the second snowiest start to the season. But, this month, we are nearly 7 inches below normal for snowfall.

It’s a mild end to December and looking like we could end the second warmest on record dating back to 1952.

The last warmest December average on record is 44.5 degrees back in 2015; and since yesterday, we are at 40.3 degrees.

Temperatures are 6.3 degrees above normal.

