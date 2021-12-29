PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This morning we have another quick round of rain skimming south of Pittsburgh then becoming scattered through tomorrow.

Dry weather briefly returns Friday so today and Friday will be good days to take down Christmas lights.

Highs through the New Year stay well above normal in the mid-50s with lows in the 40s!

First Night looks dry and in the 40s before we have another strong low-pressure system bringing rain for New Year’s Day then rain to snow Sunday.

As of yesterday (not counting the overnight rain), so far this month since yesterday we’ve seen 2.99″ of precipitation and the average is 2.47″ to date.

Temperatures are 6 degrees above normal and we are still sitting just over 6″ below normal for snowfall this month with only .3″. After this week we will most likely be over 6 degrees above normal and well above normal for precipitation.

This December so far is in the 3rd warmest average on record since 1952.

I think we have a good chance of being the warmest average on record for this month!

Also, we are in the top 10 on record for the least snow. We’ve received 1.8 inches in the snow season so far, with the majority of that in November.

This is the slowest start to the season since 2015, and the 4th slowest start since 1952.

