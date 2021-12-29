By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOMERSET COUNTY (KDKA) — The Somerset County Animal Response Team is searching for a lost emu.READ MORE: Failed Inspection Leads To Evacuation Of Washington County Apartment Complex
The response team said two emus got loose on Tuesday in Reels Corner. Crews said they located the animals quickly, but “containing them proved far more complicated.”READ MORE: Baldwin Borough Couple Says They Were Terrorized By Home Intruder
With help from the Central City Fire Department, the team captured one of the emus, but they ran out of daylight before getting the second one.
“We are hoping it will find its own way home if it hears its buddy calling it,” the Somerset County Animal Response Team said in a Facebook post.MORE NEWS: York And Scranton Will Be First To Receive FEMA Teams’ Help With COVID-19 Surge
If you see the lost emu, call 814-445-1525 to report it.