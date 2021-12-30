CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Pittsburgh Young Preservationists Association has released its list of locations they are focusing on for 2022.
Filed Under:Century 3 Mall, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pittsburgh Young Preservationists Association

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For those who remember and may be fond of the former Century III Mall in West Mifflin, you won’t want to miss this story.

A local preservation group has decided the former mall is worth rescuing.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Aaron Sledge)

The Pittsburgh Young Preservationists Association has compiled its annual list of 10 structures to focus its efforts on in 2022.

The other locations on the 2021 list are as follows:

  • Signage to commemorate local Underground Railroad sites
  • The former St. Agnes Church, Carlow University
  • The former State Bank, Elizabeth
  • Tito-Mecca-Zizza House, Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood
  • Union Station, Brownsville
  • The former Monessen Savings and Trust Bank building, Monessen
  • Fifth Avenue Hotel, Monessen
  • Saints Peter and Paul Church, East Liberty
  • Mellon Bank, East Liberty

To read more about the other locations from KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, click here.