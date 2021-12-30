By: KDKA-TV Senior Web Producer Heather Lang

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Out with the old and in with 2022!

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has a full night of events planned to ring in the New Year. If you’re venturing downtown on New Year’s Eve, the festivities are free and open to everyone. Midnight will feature the Future of Pittsburgh Ball and fireworks at the Highmark Stage!

For more information on the big New Year’s Eve Party, visit the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust‘s website here.

THE GIANT BUNNIES

The star of First Night Pittsburgh is sure to be the giant inflatable bunny rabbit and her babies set up in the Trust Oasis along 7th Street.

“She’s 50-feet tall, 50-feet wide,” Sarah Aziz, of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, said. “For a point of reference, that’s about five and a half stories, so a little bit taller than our Cultural District offices. It’s significant.”

The “Intrude” exhibit is by Australian artist Amanda Parer. It will make its debut on First Night, but will be on display and interactive through January.

For more information, visit the Cultural Trust’s website here.



FIRE & ICE PLAZA

Ice Creations and Steeltown Fire are back in downtown Pittsburgh again to ring in the New Year!

Located at Penn Avenue and 9th Street, the two acts will perform in the same plaza for the “coolest, hottest show on New Year’s Eve.” The shows combine music, dance, lights and more.

Ice Show Times:

6-6:30 p.m.

7-7:30 p.m.

9:30-10 p.m.

10-10:30 p.m.

Fire Show Times:

6:30-7 p.m.

7:30-8 p.m.

9-9:30 p.m.

10-10:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the Cultural Trust’s website here.



FAMILY ZONE & THE NYE PARADE

The annual New Year’s Eve Parade marches along Penn Avenue from 8-8:30 p.m. The family-friendly parade features those signature giant puppets, as well as performances and other artistic surprises.

Before you go, visit the Family Tent where there will be a puppet-making workshop from 5:30-7 p.m. Teaching artist Alison Babusci and others from the Cultural District will show you how to create parade ribbon wands.

Inside the Family Zone, you can also enjoy the Highmark Holiday Block Party from 6-11 p.m. and take in art and create your own.

For more information, visit the Cultural Trust’s website here.



STAGES

Dollar Bank Stage

–Williams SING-OFF Competition Winner @ 6-6:05 p.m.

–Children’s Fireworks @ 6-6:15 p.m.

–Baby Rave featuring RBNOUS @ 6:15-7 p.m.

–Drew Leigh Williams @ 7:30-8 p.m.

–Nay Hundo @ 9-10 p.m.

Highmark Stage

–ZUZU African Acrobats @ 6:30-7 p.m., 7:30-8 p.m., 9-9:30 p.m.

–The Byron Nash Trio @ 10:45-11:45 p.m.

–The Future of Pittsburgh Grand Finale @ Midnight

Heinz Hall Courtyard

–River City Brasstacular @ 6:15-7 p.m., 7:15-8 p.m.

–Jay Michaels @ 8:45-9:30 p.m.

–Trinity Wiseman @ 9:45-10:30 p.m.

THEATERS & GALLERIES

Arcade Comedy Theater

Comedy Night at the Arcade with Suzanne Lawrence

@ 7-7:30 p.m., 8:30-9 p.m., and 10-10:30 p.m.

Harris Theater

A Harris Theater Time Capsule on the Big Screen

@ 7:45-8:15 p.m., 8:45-9:15 p.m., 9:45-10:15 p.m., and 10:45-11:15 p.m.

Byham Theater

Pittsburgh CLO Seasons of Love

Open 6-11 p.m.

Wood Street Galleries

New Work by Matthew Schreiber

Open 6-11 p.m.

707 Gallery

For Tonight It’s Everything

Open 6-11 p.m.

820 Liberty Avenue

InVisible by The Coloured Section Black Artists’ Collective

Open 6-11 p.m.

SPACE

FRILLS: Glories, Excess, and Getting Weird

Open 6-11 p.m.

937 Liberty Avenue

Among Women: Contemporary Art from Serbia

Open 6-11 p.m.

Public Art in the Cultural District

Open 6-11 p.m.

Click here for the complete list of events.



HEALTH & SAFETY

COVID-19:

There are some new requirements to keep crowds safe at this year’s celebration. Proof of vaccination, a valid ID and a mask are required for admission at any indoor venue, city officials said.

“There are ways to both stay safe and have fun. Even if you are fully vaccinated, wear a proper mask when inside or outside if you will be within close proximity of others from outside your own household,” said Medical Director for the City of Pittsburgh Dr. Ronald Roth.

A proper fitting, three-layer surgical-type mask is a better choice than a cloth mask. As always, proper social distancing is suggested where possible.

Safety:

Pittsburgh Police and Public Safety will be on-hand to help ensure residents and visitors are able to celebrate in a safe environment.

“As always, we encourage people to celebrate responsibly. Public Safety officials will be highly visible and we encourage participants to engage with our personnel if they are in need of assistance or directions. Safety is everyone’s responsibility, so if you see something, say something!” Police Chief Scott Schubert said.

Also, city officials remind everyone to never drink and drive.

Click here for more on the precautions and safety measures.



DETOURS & CLOSURES

The parade route and activities can be found along Penn Avenue in the Cultural District downtown.

Port Authority

Port Authority service will operate on weekday schedules on New Year’s Eve, but nearly 30 bus routes will be detoured. Most detours will begin about 8 a.m. and last through the end of service. Some routes will experience multiple detours depending on the time, and riders should allow for extra travel time.

Click here for a complete list of the detours.

Port Authority’s Downtown Service Center will be closed on NYE.



