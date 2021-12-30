By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Steelers great must continue to wait for his name to be called.

Hines Ward was not selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The Hall of Fame announced the 15 modern-era finalists for next year’s class on Thursday, and the wide receiver was not included.

BREAKING: The 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists for the HOF Class of 2022. More on each of their careers and the selection process ➡️ https://t.co/7UREzWYZkk#PFHOF22 pic.twitter.com/1vBWQcN71E — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 30, 2021

Receivers Torry Holt, Andre Johnson, Reggie Wayne and Devin Hester were selected as 2022 finalists. The final vote is set for Super Bowl week in February.

Ward was named a semifinalist in November, his sixth time as a semifinalist.

Ward spent his entire playing career with the Steelers from 1998 to 2011.

Over the summer, five people with the Steelers organization were enshrined as members of the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021.