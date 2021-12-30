By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — All criminal charges have been dropped against suspended Pitt basketball player Ithiel Horton.READ MORE: University Of Pittsburgh To Start Spring Semester Remotely Amid New Omicron Wave
In early November, police accused Horton, 21, of striking an officer while intoxicated on the South Side.
All charges — including resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness — were dismissed in the preliminary hearing held today.READ MORE: Goodbye 2021, Hello 2022: Guide To First Night Pittsburgh
Horton was a guard for the men’s basketball program at the University of Pittsburgh and was suspended during legal proceedings related to the case.
Horton’s status on the team now that charges have been dropped is unknown at this time.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Precautions In Place As Pittsburgh Gets Ready To Ring In The New Year
No reason was immediately given for the dropping of charges.