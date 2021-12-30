RING IN 2022Say goodbye to 2021 and welcome the New Year downtown at Highmark First Night!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh will start off its spring semester remotely, officials announced on Thursday.

The first two and a half weeks of classes will be online starting on January 10.

Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor Ann E. Cudd says that this will allow for COVID-19 testing and sheltering in place for students living on campus to happen.

The university says this decision comes as the omicron variant has made COVID-19 cases spike everywhere, including here in Allegheny County.

In-person instruction will start on January 27.

Any exceptions to this policy will be alerted to students affected.

For the few exempted in-person classes being held, vaccinated students must not be showing any symptoms of the virus. Unvaccinated students will have to comply with weekly testing and apply for an exemption.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.