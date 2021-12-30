By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh will start off its spring semester remotely, officials announced on Thursday.
The first two and a half weeks of classes will be online starting on January 10.
Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor Ann E. Cudd says that this will allow for COVID-19 testing and sheltering in place for students living on campus to happen.
The university says this decision comes as the omicron variant has made COVID-19 cases spike everywhere, including here in Allegheny County.
In-person instruction will start on January 27.
Any exceptions to this policy will be alerted to students affected.
For the few exempted in-person classes being held, vaccinated students must not be showing any symptoms of the virus. Unvaccinated students will have to comply with weekly testing and apply for an exemption.
